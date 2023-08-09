COLUMBIA -- Numbers released July 26 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggest that South Carolina businesses are confident about the future and that workers can find new employment opportunities that better meet their needs.

The new state-level Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for May 2023 showed modest increases in job openings, hires and quits during that month, with layoffs near historically low levels.

For South Carolina:

• Job openings: 178,000 in May 2023, 6,000 more than in April but 4,000 less than May 2022.

• Hires: 111,000 in May, 1,000 more than in April; 4,000 less than in May 2022.

• Quits: 73,000 in May, 66,000 in April and 74,000 in May 2022.

• Layoffs: 23,000 in May, 21,000 in April and 20,000 in May 2022.

Numbers are seasonally adjusted.

"While a dynamic labor market was a sign of inflation fears in 2021 and 2022, the fact that the labor market is still dynamic, even as price increases fall close to the Federal Reserve's 2% annual target, suggests that a recession is far from invevitable, if not unlikely, which would be great news all around," said Dr. Bryan Grady, assistant executive director for labor market information at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

"Over 178,000 job openings only further confirm that South Carolina has a booming market that welcomes more jobseekers," DEW Executive Director William Floyd said. "Layoffs across the nation have made headlines this year, but our state's layoff rate has remained low and steady, and we have more than enough available positions to help those individuals find their next job."