Scrubby's Car Wash opens new location in Hartsville

Chase Howard said theirs is a growing company, just like Hartsville. Two additional Scrubby’s car washes will open soon in Socastee and Georgetown. The Socastee location will be open within the next 30 days, he said.

Chase said the response in Hartsville to their reopening has been outstanding.

“We gave away free car washes for a week,” he said. He said he wanted to acquaint the community with their new services.

Charles said, “Hartsville is such a thriving, growing community. Anyone who has known about it as long as we have knows there is growth and opportunity here, and we want to be a part of it.”

Chase said they get involved with the communities where they do business.

“That is what we do; we want to be a part of the community and to be involved with youth and causes,” he said.

He said they want to be involved with youth sports, such as the little league team that they sponsor.

The owners said they are looking forward to being a part of the community. One of them said their team at Scrubby’s is ready to serve and help keep the cars in Hartsville clean.