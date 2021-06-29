Scrubby's Car Wash opens new location in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Scrubby’s Car Wash in Hartsville celebrated the opening of its new Fourth Street location Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Scrubby’s is a division of Chase Oil Company Inc. of Florence and operates car washes throughout the Pee Dee.
The Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce assisted with the celebration. Cutting the ribbon with owners Chase and Charles Howard Jr. were their parents, Charles and Bettis Howard of Darlington. Joining in the celebration was the Northern League baseball team that they sponsor.
Having been in Hartsville for 25 years, the owners decided to improve their Hartsville location by tearing down the old car wash on Fourth Street and replacing it with a “new and improved” car wash. The new Scrubby’s has an express tunnel. It features free vacuum and towels with a three-minute wash. It also offers an Unlimited Wash Club. Prices range from $25, $20, $15 to $10.
The most popular service is the Unlimited Wash Club that gives unlimited car washes for a month for one fee, Chase said.
Scrubby’s car wash, located across from the new Bojangles on Fourth Street, opened on June 18.
It is a family-owned business committed to the communities it serves.
The brothers were born in Darlington and now live in Florence.
Chase Howard said theirs is a growing company, just like Hartsville. Two additional Scrubby’s car washes will open soon in Socastee and Georgetown. The Socastee location will be open within the next 30 days, he said.
Chase said the response in Hartsville to their reopening has been outstanding.
“We gave away free car washes for a week,” he said. He said he wanted to acquaint the community with their new services.
Charles said, “Hartsville is such a thriving, growing community. Anyone who has known about it as long as we have knows there is growth and opportunity here, and we want to be a part of it.”
Chase said they get involved with the communities where they do business.
“That is what we do; we want to be a part of the community and to be involved with youth and causes,” he said.
He said they want to be involved with youth sports, such as the little league team that they sponsor.
The owners said they are looking forward to being a part of the community. One of them said their team at Scrubby’s is ready to serve and help keep the cars in Hartsville clean.