Smile. 3-2-1- Selfie opens on Evans Street in downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – A business called 3-2-1-Selfie held its grand opening on Friday in downtown Florence.

A ribbon cutting marking its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce was held in the afternoon. Owner Lashana Cunningham cut the ribbon while family, friends, and chamber staff and ambassadors joined her.

The new downtown business is at 170 W. Evans St.

Customers are offered an hour to take selfies from one to 11 selfie booths, complete with colorful backdrops and some props. The fee is $25 per person per hour. Booths have themes such as sports, romance and the beach.

The entrepreneur said she looked to what is going on in pop culture and what she thought would be fun for her selection of backdrops for the booths. Customers must have their own cell phones to take the selfies

“We can accommodate 10 people per hour,” Cunningham said. “We will also do private bookings for the hour, birthday packages and can host other events.”

Cunningham said she or a member of her staff will be able to help customers get the perfect selfie. She will be hiring soon.