Smoothie King owner says focus is on fitness

He said,” Smoothie King implemented its Clean Blends promise last year as part of its mission to be more transparent about what ingredients go and don’t go into each smoothie. Through this promise, Smoothie King is committed to using more whole fruits and organic vegetables – like mangoes, blueberries, kale and spinach – to blend more nutritious, great-tasting smoothies. The Clean Blends promise also means zero added sugar in many purpose blends and a menu with absolutely no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors and other ingredients on the brand’s 'No No List.'

“Smoothie King is well positioned to offer a healthy, simple alternative to active & health-conscious consumers. Our aim is to make a product that not only support our guest’s health and fitness goals, but help actually reach them,” Shelvin said. “We’re excited to be a part of the Florence community, and the opportunity to introduce Smoothie King to the community.”

Shelvin said the chamber is an integral part of the community, and it only makes sense to be a member and build on the relationships with other members. He said they want to support the community and participate in the many events sponsored by the chamber.