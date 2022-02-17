Smoothie King owner says focus is on fitness

FLORENCE, S.C. – Smoothie King held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate its opening at 960 Pamplico Highway in Florence on Jan. 9 and joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Joining in the ribbon cutting were chamber ambassadors and staff.
This new Smoothie King is owned and operated by VetVen LLP, an investment group of Army veterans and local Marion/Mullins graduates Christopher Shelvin, Letrone White and Keith Fore.
Shelvin, who owns other Smoothie King locations, said this one in Florence is special because he opened it with his longtime friends, all from the Marion area, and it is a chance for them to give back to the area where they grew up.
White is the general manager of the Florence location. He works with a 17-member team that is trained in making smoothies that support a healthier lifestyle for their guests. Shelvin said they refer to their employees as team members, who are all part of the Smoothie King family, and their customers as guests.
Smoothie King is committed to inspiring guests to live healthy, active lifestyles, Shelvin said. The new store features a convenient drive-through and is across from the MUSC Health Medical Center.
“As part of its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey, Smoothie King’s diverse menu features 70 purposefully-blended smoothies tailored to each guest’s needs — all of which fit into one of four purpose categories: Fitness, Slim, Wellness and Break Time,” Shelvin said in an opening announcement.
He said,” Smoothie King implemented its Clean Blends promise last year as part of its mission to be more transparent about what ingredients go and don’t go into each smoothie. Through this promise, Smoothie King is committed to using more whole fruits and organic vegetables – like mangoes, blueberries, kale and spinach – to blend more nutritious, great-tasting smoothies. The Clean Blends promise also means zero added sugar in many purpose blends and a menu with absolutely no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors and other ingredients on the brand’s 'No No List.'
“Smoothie King is well positioned to offer a healthy, simple alternative to active & health-conscious consumers. Our aim is to make a product that not only support our guest’s health and fitness goals, but help actually reach them,” Shelvin said. “We’re excited to be a part of the Florence community, and the opportunity to introduce Smoothie King to the community.”
Shelvin said the chamber is an integral part of the community, and it only makes sense to be a member and build on the relationships with other members. He said they want to support the community and participate in the many events sponsored by the chamber.
Hours of operation for the new Smoothie King location in Florence will be Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.