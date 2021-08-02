 Skip to main content
Snatched Body Sculpting and Contouring opens on West Palmetto Street
Snatched Body Sculpting and Contouring opens on West Palmetto Street

Snatched Body Sculpting and Contouring opens on W. Palmetto Street

Snatched Body Sculpting and Contouring held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Cutting the ribbon is Adrinel Thomas, one of three owners. At left is office manager Evelyn Lane and co-owner Wanda Jones, and at right is co-owner Tonya Marshall. They are surrounded by family, friends, chamber staff and chamber ambassadors.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Snatched Body Sculpting and Contouring opened this week at 1927 C W. Palmetto St. in Florence.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday afternoon with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors joined the owners and their family and friends as they celebrated joining the chamber, too.

The owners are Wanda Jones, RN, MLD-C; Tonya Marshall, Family Nurse Practitioner, board certified and certified and MLD-C; and Adrinel Thomas, AATB.

The three owners offer health and wellness services for clients to reach their body weight goals.

The trio is trained in body sculpting and imagery, along with lymphatic drainage and total body detox. These are just some of their services.

The three owners were trained in Dallas, Texas, for lymphatic drainage. They are all certified in body sculpting and contouring.

There are many people in the community who are overweight, and those who need help managing their diabetes and A1C, Jones said. She said they also help with body augmentation.

There is a staff of four. Evelyn Lane is the office manager.

Jones said they joined the chamber for networking and to take advantage of the chamber’s mentorship programs.

“We absolutely plan to get involved with chamber activities,” she said.

Jones said they have already been looking online at the chamber’s website to see what best fits their needs.

“We have made sure we know what the chamber is all about,” she said.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday.

For appointments, call 843-799-4895.

