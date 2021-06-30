Sonoco enters $750 million revolving credit agreement

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Sonoco's revolving credit line will soon grow by $250 million.

Sonoco announced Wednesday that it had entered into a new five year, $750 million revolving credit agreement with a syndicate of banks including BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, JPMorgan Chase Bank, U.S. Bank National Association, and TD Securities.

A revolving credit agreement allows a company, like Sonoco, to borrow money up to a certain amount while repaying the money borrowed in installments.

“We are pleased to upsize our prior $500 million committed credit facility with a new $750 million revolver and extend the maturity date for an additional five years," Julie Albrecht, Sonoco vice president and chief financial officer, said. "This new credit facility provides us with additional financial flexibility and reflects our strong credit profile. It also illustrates the solid relationships with our commercial banks."

The new agreement will support Sonoco’s $500 million commercial paper program. It calls for Sonoco an interest rate of 1.25% on the borrowed money.

The agreement replaces an existing agreement entered into on July 20, 2017.

Bank of America is the administrative agent and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, JPMorgan Chase Bank, U.S. Bank National Association, and TD Bank are co-syndication agents. MUFG Bank, Ltd. is the documentation agent.

