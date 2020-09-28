Sonoco helps Red Cross deal with disasters during pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – In order to offset the extraordinary challenges to the American Red Cross of South Carolina’s mission of responding to disasters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonoco is donating $40,000 dollars to the organization.

The 2020 Hurricane Season is predicted to be the busiest season on record, and as the American Red Cross of South Carolina works to prepare for disasters of any kind, this gift and partnership will help meet the needs of the communities in South Carolina.

Sonoco also is supporting the Red Cross response to the historic wildfires along the West Coast. With millions of acres burned, the Red Cross of South Carolina continues to send resources to support. This donation will help the response and recovery efforts of those that continue to watch their communities burn.

“This has been a very difficult time for everyone in South Carolina and around the country as large disasters continue to occur,” said Rod Tolbert, the regional CEO of the Red Cross of South Carolina. “As we adapt to this COVID-19 environment, our team continues to work hard to respond to those in need across our state and our neighbors in other regions.