Soulift joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting

Elder and Timms have been certified fitness instructors since 2014.

“We believe in a balanced body as well as mind and spirit,” Timms said.

Timms said people need to be kind, loving and gentle to their bodies. Not all fitness routines have to be hard on the body. She said what they advocate is a “well-rounded approach” to a healthy body, mind and spirit.

Timms said her partner said it best at the ribbon cutting that it is “about the journey and not the destination.”

She admits the journey has been challenging the past few months with the coronavirus pandemic and having to social distance.

However, Timms said it hasn’t been as difficult for them as for others, because they already had small classes of eight to 10 people. Now classes are limited to four people. Timms said it is like taking a semi-private class.

They have two studios – Soul, the primary location where most of the yoga classes are taught, and The Lift, where Pilates and barre are conducted in a temperature controlled atmosphere.