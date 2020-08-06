Soulift joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Soulift – Yoga, Pilates and Barre – celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Thursday with an outdoor ribbon cutting.
Owners Grace Timms and Belinthia Elder of Florence cut the ribbon and were joined by chamber ambassadors, family and some of their staff for the event.
The partnership of Soulift opened in October/November 2019, offering fitness and wellness classes using the three formats of yoga, Pilates and barre.
Timms said these are breath-based practices, which work on strength, flexibility and balance.
When the two instructors discovered they would be sharing the same building on Palmetto Street last year, they decided to merge The Life, Timms’ barre studio, and Elder’s Soulshine Yoga studio together as one.
The women said they immediately became friends and saw the need to combine their efforts.
“We knew this was something Florence would benefit from,” Elder said. “It is about the ‘heart’ work.”
Elder said their clients range in age from teens to those in their 70s.
“We mostly have female classes,” Timms said. “But we are open to men and women.”
She said they have 14 instructors on staff and provide 30 classes seven days a week from 5:20 in the morning to 6:45 at night.
Elder and Timms have been certified fitness instructors since 2014.
“We believe in a balanced body as well as mind and spirit,” Timms said.
Timms said people need to be kind, loving and gentle to their bodies. Not all fitness routines have to be hard on the body. She said what they advocate is a “well-rounded approach” to a healthy body, mind and spirit.
Timms said her partner said it best at the ribbon cutting that it is “about the journey and not the destination.”
She admits the journey has been challenging the past few months with the coronavirus pandemic and having to social distance.
However, Timms said it hasn’t been as difficult for them as for others, because they already had small classes of eight to 10 people. Now classes are limited to four people. Timms said it is like taking a semi-private class.
They have two studios – Soul, the primary location where most of the yoga classes are taught, and The Lift, where Pilates and barre are conducted in a temperature controlled atmosphere.
Timms said they have also opened a space called the Warehouse two days a week, which is large enough for 20 people to work out at once, social distancing. She said it is almost 1000 square feet of ventilated space. There is an overhead door that allows for good ventilation, she said.
Elder said she likes that they are offering a space for people to come together to “breathe and to be who they are.”
Elder said she is proud of what they have to offer and to be a part of the community. She said it is rewarding to watch others in their journey.
“We are so blessed to be a part of something that brings peace to the community,” she said.
Both women are excited to be a part of the chamber of commerce and look forward to the opportunities it will bring to their business and their lives.
“We really want to be a part of the larger network of business in the community and support other businesses,” Timms said. “We want to be connected, tied into the grand plan for Florence. We are very much looking forward to being a part of the community.”
Soulift is located at 2213 D W. Palmetto St. in Florence. Anyone wanting to sign up can visit their website at souliftflo.com.