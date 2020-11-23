Southern Events joins the chamber of commerce

FLORENCE, S.C. – Southern Events photography celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Monday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the chamber.
Joining owner Kim Garand were chamber ambassadors.
Garand is an event photographer, covering everything from conventions, corporate events, galas, fundraisers, to smaller events such as wedding, birthdays and holiday parties. While Garand provides the photography for the event, her photo booths provide entertainment for guests.
“My photo booth sets me apart,” she said.
Garand said the open-space, modern photo booths aren’t anything like the ones most people think of as massive and bulky where people sit inside. She said the new ones look like an upright scale and will blend in with any environment, large or small – birthday parties, weddings, rehearsal dinners and large corporate events.
“Everything is very modern,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Garand said she has a printing photo booth, which provides everyone with a photo strip. There is also a digital photo booth for social sharing. Digital props are available.
Event photography is different from family portrait photography, Garand said. She said not everyone feels comfortable going into a crowd of 200 people and taking photos. She said it takes a certain type of person or personality for this type of photography.
“I have been doing this for about eight years,” Garand said.
She got interested in photography as more than a hobby about 10 years ago while taking pictures of her children. Garand said it became addictive.
Garand is the mother of a 15- and an 18-year-old. A native of Florence, Garand is a graduate of West Florence High School and Francis Marion University, where she majored in English. She returned to Florence about a year ago with her husband, Bob, and children.
Garand was in business in Columbia before returning to Florence. She said in coming back home and starting her business over, she thought joining the chamber of commerce would be the best way to network.
For more information or to book Garand, visit her website at southerneventsphotography.com or call 843-518-2535.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.