Southern Events joins the chamber of commerce

FLORENCE, S.C. – Southern Events photography celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Monday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the chamber.

Joining owner Kim Garand were chamber ambassadors.

Garand is an event photographer, covering everything from conventions, corporate events, galas, fundraisers, to smaller events such as wedding, birthdays and holiday parties. While Garand provides the photography for the event, her photo booths provide entertainment for guests.

“My photo booth sets me apart,” she said.

Garand said the open-space, modern photo booths aren’t anything like the ones most people think of as massive and bulky where people sit inside. She said the new ones look like an upright scale and will blend in with any environment, large or small – birthday parties, weddings, rehearsal dinners and large corporate events.

“Everything is very modern,” she said.

Garand said she has a printing photo booth, which provides everyone with a photo strip. There is also a digital photo booth for social sharing. Digital props are available.