Southside students take top awards in statewide competition

FLORENCE, S.C. − Three Southside Middle School photography students won awards and three more plus a Southside visual arts student received honorable mention in a statewide competition.

They competed in the South Carolina Education Association (SCEA) 2021 contest, “From the Mountain to the Sea.”

The SCEA annually hosts this arts competition, which is open to all students in South Carolina.

This past fall, Southside students sent in entries relating to the theme “From the Mountain to the Sea, Come Read with Me."

Reese Charles, an eighth-grader at Southside, took first place and won $100.

Lilly Gregg ($50) and Jacob Bobbitt ($25) won second and third place, respectively.

Jenna Fox, Aviana Gordon and Luke Robinson received honorable mention awards in photography, and Chloe Broadwell received honorable mention for the virtual arts competition in the middle school category.

Earlier this month, these students received recognition in a virtual presentation that incorporated regional authors, school administrators and others celebrating the winners in each category.

“Each year my students up their game,” said Southside Middle Fine Arts Academy instructor Robin Voss. “Last year, we had two honorable mentions for the SCEA contest as well as seven student photos selected for Artfields. I’m so proud of their work and commitment to the program.”