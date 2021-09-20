Southwestern Coaching hosts ribbon cutting with chamber

FLORENCE – Egi Oakman-Black with Southwestern Coaching held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at the Florence-Darlington Technical College Manufacturing and Business Incubator, celebrating her membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the chamber staff and ambassadors joined Oakman-Black for the celebration.

Oakman-Black is an independent consultant for sales professionals and in professional development. She said Southwestern Coach has been in existence for more than 160 years.

“I have been a coach for about a year and half,” she said. “I’ve been in sales and sales leadership for more than 25 years.”

Her experience is primarily within the advertising and recruitment marketing industries.

Oakman-Black she likes to help people, to help them grow and see their vision.

“I like the one-on-one contact,” she said.

She enjoys mentoring her team members.

Oakman-Black said during COVID people have been working from home. She said she needed a place where she could meet people out said of the home so she moved her business to FDTC’s Business Incubator approximately six months ago.