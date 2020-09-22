Spectrum making remote education offer again

Spectrum continues to provide ways for households with students to save money.

The company's parent, Charter Communications, announced Monday that it would be relaunching its offer to provide free internet with speeds up to 100 mbps and WIFI access for 60 days for households with K-12th graders, college students, or teachers.

“The pandemic has prompted new focus on the technology divide, and Charter is committed to being part of the comprehensive solution needed to close these gaps,” said Tom Rutledge, the Charter chairman and chief executive officer. “This offer is the latest example of Charter’s ongoing commitment to improving access to broadband and helping to ease the strain of the pandemic in the communities we serve.

"From extending our network to rural areas to making high-speed broadband more accessible for low-income students and seniors through Spectrum Internet Assist, Charter provides a range of options that deliver critical connectivity to our customers.”