Spherion Staffing and Recruiting hosts ribbon cutting with chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at Spherion Staffing and Recruiting at 519 W. Evans St.
Formerly AccuStaff of Florence, the temporary staffing service is co-owned by Doris and Nathaniel Lockhart and has recently undergone not only a name change but a rebranding. They celebrated the milestone with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce staff and ambassadors.
Spherion is a national recruiting and staffing enterprise.
The Lockharts have two locations. In addition to the Florence office, they have one in Conway.
Lockhart said their job is to match clients with successful businesses who are helping Florence grow and prosper. She said they started in business in 1986.
The have a staff of eight.
This has been a real challenging year during COVID, Lockhart said.
“I have been a member of the Florence Chamber of Commerce for years,” Lockhart said.
She said the chamber gives them visibility and provides support for small businesses. She also takes advantage of the marketing opportunities it provides. Lockhart believes in networking and trying to make opportunities better for others.
“I am already involved in a lot of programs and support chamber endeavors,” she said.
Lockhart has previously served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce from 1997 to 2000 as the vice chair of the Small & Minority Business Division. She was awarded the “Small Business Person of the Year” Florence Chamber of Commerce in 2003.
Lockhart is a native of Florence. She grew up in the Savannah Grove area of Florence. She is a graduate of the class of 1969 at Wilson High School. She attended Benedict College and Francis Marion University. She has a Bachelor of Arts from Limestone University in business administration and has done further studies at Webster University.
Besides running the day to day operations of the business, Lockhart serves on the advisory board of BB&T Bank. She served on the Florence One Schools board, including two terms as the chair. Lockhart said she was the only African American on the board for approximately three years of the nine years that she served.
She said their history of working in the community goes back a number of years when she and her husband, along with others, formed the Coalition of Black Networking, Inc., that held Black Expos and speakers for the community, while showcasing their businesses and service at General Electric, Roche Carolina, Trinity Baptist Church and Florence-Darlington Technical College.
She also mentored children at the Housing Authority and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area.
She serves on the Planning Commission and Board of Resurrection Restoration Homeless Shelter. She's a member of Florence Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Florence Bethune Section of the National Council of Negro Women and Mary Perkins Chapter #292 Order of Eastern Stars.
She has been honored by Florence-Darlington Technical as an Entrepreneur of the Year in 2015. In 2004, she was awarded the “South Carolina Women in Business Advocate of the Year” by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Lockhart is the youngest sibling of 13 and the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice Brown. She and Nathaniel have one daughter, Natalie, and a grandson, Brandon Nathaniel, who live in Raleigh, North Carolina.