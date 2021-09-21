Spherion Staffing and Recruiting hosts ribbon cutting with chamber

Lockhart has previously served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce from 1997 to 2000 as the vice chair of the Small & Minority Business Division. She was awarded the “Small Business Person of the Year” Florence Chamber of Commerce in 2003.

Lockhart is a native of Florence. She grew up in the Savannah Grove area of Florence. She is a graduate of the class of 1969 at Wilson High School. She attended Benedict College and Francis Marion University. She has a Bachelor of Arts from Limestone University in business administration and has done further studies at Webster University.

Besides running the day to day operations of the business, Lockhart serves on the advisory board of BB&T Bank. She served on the Florence One Schools board, including two terms as the chair. Lockhart said she was the only African American on the board for approximately three years of the nine years that she served.

She said their history of working in the community goes back a number of years when she and her husband, along with others, formed the Coalition of Black Networking, Inc., that held Black Expos and speakers for the community, while showcasing their businesses and service at General Electric, Roche Carolina, Trinity Baptist Church and Florence-Darlington Technical College.