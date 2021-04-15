Spherion Staffing Florence presented Special Achievement award

FLORENCE, S.C. — Spherion Staffing in Florence has been recognized nationally with Spherion’s Special Achievement award for personifying the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication of Spherion offices nationwide. The honor came during the company’s annual national meeting, held virtually in March.

The award comes as Spherion works to help employers and job-seekers in Florence as they navigate through the ramifications of the pandemic. Spherion connects local job seekers to local employers that prove a mutually successful match.

Local owner Doris Lockhart is committed to motivating her team to take an “all in” approach, Spherion said in an announcement. This year, Lockhart and her staff took advantage of Spherion’s many resources to create a richer experience for clients and candidates while promoting inclusivity in their community, earning them the Special Achievement award. In addition, the team successfully maneuvered through the pandemic’s challenges and workforce uncertainty in the area. More recently, Lockhart used her community to follow Spherion’s 2021 rally call, “Let’s Get to Work!” a response to inspire America to fill the thousands of jobs still available in communities across the nation.