Spine Center to open second Florence location

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Neurosurgery and Spine Center is opening a second office on American Drive in Florence. Dr. Joseph Williamson, a specialist in interventional pain management and physiatry, recently completed a fellowship in interventional pain management at the University of Kentucky. He will be joining the Florence Neurosurgery and Spine Center in September and will be treating patients at the new location.
The Florence Neurosurgery and Spine Center provides comprehensive neurosurgical, spinal, interventional pain management, and physical therapy services.
“The addition of Dr. Williamson to our spine care team and the opening of our second facility helps us meet the growing demand for high-quality interventional pain management and spinal care services within our region,” said Dr. William Naso. “Our spine-care specialists value the opportunity to improve the lives of our patients by offering state-of-the-art surgical and medical care delivered with compassion.”
The Florence Neurosurgery and Spine Center embraces a multidisciplinary approach to the care of the spine patient including medical specialists with training in neurosurgery, spinal surgery, interventional pain management, neurology, physiatry, sports medicine, and physical therapy.
Williamson joins Dr. Andrew Rhea (neurosurgery and spinal surgery), Dr. William Naso (neurosurgery and spinal surgery), Dr. Barbara Sarb (interventional pain management), Dr. Chadley Runyan (sports medicine and non-operative Spine Care), Dr. Devinaud Dominique (neurosurgery and spinal surgery), Dr. Larry Davidson (neurosurgery and spinal surgery), Liz Price Moore, MPT (physical therapy), Wade Rowell, NP-C, Catherine Soriano, PA-C, John Gartung, PA-C, Nerissa Valhle, NP-C, and Alex Pettigrew, PA-C.
The new 3,400 square foot satellite office, scheduled to open on Sept. 14, is located at 1540 American Dr. The main campus office is a 16,5000 square foot facility located at 1204 East Cheves St. Appointments with Williamson or any of the spine center specialists can be made by calling 843-673-0122.
Learn more about the practice at https://florenceneurosurgery.com
