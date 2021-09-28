SpotOn ribbon cutting celebrates chamber membership

FLORENCE, S.C. – SpotOn Transact celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the James Allen Plaza behind the chamber office.
Celebrating with SpotOn Account Executive Sam Thompson were chamber staff and ambassadors.
SpotOn Transact is a payments and software company redefining the merchant services industry to help them work “more efficiently, more strategically and more economically”.
Its mission, according to its website, is “to give your businesses a fighting chance by providing you with innovative software and payment solutions, supported by local and personal service, and delivered at a fair price. We are determined to help you compete and win.”
Corporate headquarters are located in Silicon Valley in San Francisco, California.
“Our valuation went from $625 million to $3.15 billion in one year,” Thompson said.
He said the company is rapidly growing and investors are seeing its potential.
He said since its inception in 2017, the company has been focused on providing software and payments technology to businesses with an emphasis on restaurants and retail businesses.
“We are a software company that does processing,” he said.
Thompson said SpotOn offers point-of-sale and payment solutions and credit card processing. He said restaurants are using these systems to allow customers to complete their payment transactions at the table, which has gained business owners’ interest during COVID.
Thompson said they work with many restaurants to help them with ordering and delivery. They also have a reserved system for reservations and open tables. He said they can help them track what people are purchasing.
“With us, we provide our merchants a dashboard so that they can keep up with their sales for their business on their phone and computer,” Thompson said. “On this dashboard they can run marketing campaigns, manage online reviews and send out invoices for email payments and schedule appointments."
He said businesses can also apply for a line of credit with them. He said they provide payroll services and website services, too.
Thompson joined the software company in January. He is the only account executive in this area. His territory is from Florence to Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Thompson said he joined the chamber for its networking opportunities and referrals.
“I hope to get involved in the chamber and its events,” he said.
Thompson is committed to doing community service and giving back to the communities where he does business.
Thompson grew up in Walterboro, is a Winthrop University graduate, majoring in business and computer science. He worked in industry for 25 years. He now lives in Laurinburg, North Carolina.
Thompson is married and has two grown children.
For more information about SpotOn, visit spoton.com.