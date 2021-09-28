SpotOn ribbon cutting celebrates chamber membership

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thompson said SpotOn offers point-of-sale and payment solutions and credit card processing. He said restaurants are using these systems to allow customers to complete their payment transactions at the table, which has gained business owners’ interest during COVID.

Thompson said they work with many restaurants to help them with ordering and delivery. They also have a reserved system for reservations and open tables. He said they can help them track what people are purchasing.

“With us, we provide our merchants a dashboard so that they can keep up with their sales for their business on their phone and computer,” Thompson said. “On this dashboard they can run marketing campaigns, manage online reviews and send out invoices for email payments and schedule appointments."

He said businesses can also apply for a line of credit with them. He said they provide payroll services and website services, too.

Thompson joined the software company in January. He is the only account executive in this area. His territory is from Florence to Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Thompson said he joined the chamber for its networking opportunities and referrals.

“I hope to get involved in the chamber and its events,” he said.