State Farm holds ribbon cutting

FLORENCE – Austin Wilson State Farm on 2nd Loop Road in Florence held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the agency’s opening and membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Celebrating with Wilson and his staff were chamber staff and ambassadors.

Wilson said he worked at State Farm for about five years before opening his office at 1625 2nd Loop Road in 2020.

“I have been open here about a year,” Wilson said.

Wilson is a a native of Florence and graduate of South Florence High School and Francis Marion University with a bachelor of science degree in science. He said State Farm makes it easy to convince customers of its value. He said it has a good reputation.

“I enjoy breaking down for people different insurances,” Wilson said.

The State Farm agency offers home, auto and life insurance.

“My favorite to sell is life insurance,” Wilson said.

He said people don’t always realize that about 90 percent of the time the life insurance they acquire through work can’t be taken with them when they leave the company. Wilson said he tells customers work life insurance should be considered extra.