Styletype Clothing joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday in the courtyard at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce celebrating Styletype Clothing’s membership in the chamber.

Owner Brianna Charles cut the ribbon while chamber ambassadors, family and friends joined the celebration.

Styletype Clothing is a home-based, online women’s clothing company.

Charles said she provides casual, urban and luxury clothing for women.

In business for about a year, Charles works from her home in Florence. Charles said she is a 2020 graduate of Wilson High School and began planning her business while a senior at Wilson.

She said she loves fashion and business and wanted to do something where she could combine what she loved academically, math and business, with her passion for fashion. She said this fits her personality.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am the sole proprietor,” Charles said. “I have always wanted to own my own clothing business.”

She calls her business custom/wholesale clothing.

“I wanted to capture every female’s desire in clothing,” she said.