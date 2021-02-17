Subways in Florence have a new look

FLORENCE, S.C. — Six Florence Subways have new looks. Owners Dipali Patel and Prashant Patel have just completed a renovation project that took about a year and half.
One of the last Subways to get a new look was the West Palmetto Street location across from Cale Yarborough Honda. A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to mark the occasion.
The Subway at 2427 W. Palmetto St. was the couple’s first Subway in Florence. It opened 18 years ago. Over the years, the couple opened five more locations — 250 N. Beltline Drive, 2884 N. Williston Drive,., 503 E. Palmetto St. 1315 S. Irby St. and 805 Pamplico Highway in MUSC Health-Florence.
The West Palmetto Street restaurant was gutted and everything replaced from the floor to the ceiling. It’s a new floor plan, Prashant Patel said, a total remodel.
“We gave it a 100 percent redo,” Mrs. Patel said. “It now has a new look.”
The couple said now all six restaurant locations look alike.
“Change is good,” he said. “People like the new, contemporary look. It was time for a change."
Each restaurant had to be closed for a week to a week and half during the renovation process.
Prashant said business has been challenging this year due to COVID-19.
“It has its own set of challenges,” he said.
Mrs. Patel said they are trying to be as careful as possible during COVID to follow all the guidelines to keep their staff and customers safe.
The couple said they are locally owned, live in the Florence community and spend their money back in the community.
“We enjoy being part of the community,” Mrs. Patel said. “We are happy and proud to be here with our extended family.”
There are about 10 employees at the West Palmetto location. Mrs. Patel said these employees are like family, many of them in the Palmetto Street location have been with them for 15 or more years. She said many regular customers say the staff knows what they want without them having to say so and start to prepare it as they walk in the door.
Hours vary during COVID and from locations. The West Palmetto Street hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.