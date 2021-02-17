Subways in Florence have a new look

“It has its own set of challenges,” he said.

Mrs. Patel said they are trying to be as careful as possible during COVID to follow all the guidelines to keep their staff and customers safe.

The couple said they are locally owned, live in the Florence community and spend their money back in the community.

“We enjoy being part of the community,” Mrs. Patel said. “We are happy and proud to be here with our extended family.”

There are about 10 employees at the West Palmetto location. Mrs. Patel said these employees are like family, many of them in the Palmetto Street location have been with them for 15 or more years. She said many regular customers say the staff knows what they want without them having to say so and start to prepare it as they walk in the door.

Hours vary during COVID and from locations. The West Palmetto Street hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.