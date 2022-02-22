Superior Machine Co. builds electric arc furnaces

FLORENCE – Situated on North Cashua Drive in Florence is a cluster of blue buildings known as Superior Machine Co., of South Carolina, Inc.
Superior provides repair, replacement and rebuilding of electric arc furnaces for the steel industry, mostly mini-mills throughout North America.
The company, located at 692 N. Cashua Drive, was started in 1963 by Francis Phillips in the paper mill industry, but in the early 1980s turned its attention to the steel industry.
Florence is the company headquarters and its only manufacturing plant in the company. They have sales and engineering offices on Pawley’s Island and an engineering office in Cleveland, Ohio.
Company President John Ham said they got into the steel industry because the paper industry was reorganizing. He said they had to look for other sources of revenue.
The company has grown to include a team of more than 100 employees.
Robert G. “Zip” Vassy Jr., vice president/CFO, said they have specific and unique requirements for their work.
He said their work requires unique skilled fabricators and heavy welders. He said they have a certified and skilled workforce.
Superior also has a machine shop to support what they do.
Ham said they make furnaces for companies such as Nucor Steel, Commercial Metals and Steel Dynamics which use nearly 100 percent recycled steel.
“We engineer, build and install arc furnaces nationwide,” said Vassy.
Superior provides turnkey upgrades and revamps of electric arc furnaces and continuous casting and secondary refining equipment with its highly skilled engineering, project management, manufacturing, installation and field service craftsmen, according to its website www.smco.net.
Some of the furnaces are so large that they must be shipped in parts. Ham said their employees go to the site to install them.
Vice President of Sales Cary Andrews said every state has its own permits requirements for moving heavy loads through their state. Some of them weigh as much as 80,000 to 90,000 pounds when shipped.
Ham said they manufacture equipment for all major steel companies in North America.
Vassy said their edge is that they do it all, from start to finished. “We are a turnkey operation. We engineer, manufacture and install.”
Andrews said they also provide startup support.
The field service division is supported by the manufacturing, Ham said.
He said they draw from all of their resources including management, project management, engineering, maintenance millwrights, field machinists, sub-contractors and other factory technicians to provide superior solutions.
Ham said their biggest problem now is labor. They have openings in almost every department. He said they are short 20-30 employees.
During COVID, Andrews said they were deemed essential workers due to their tie to the steel industry.
Superior is being featured on FOX Business Channel. They are representing their industry on a segment, entitled Manufacturing Marvels, to air on Feb. 24 at 10:20 – 10:40 p.m., Vassy said.