Superior Machine Co. builds electric arc furnaces

FLORENCE – Situated on North Cashua Drive in Florence is a cluster of blue buildings known as Superior Machine Co., of South Carolina, Inc.

Superior provides repair, replacement and rebuilding of electric arc furnaces for the steel industry, mostly mini-mills throughout North America.

The company, located at 692 N. Cashua Drive, was started in 1963 by Francis Phillips in the paper mill industry, but in the early 1980s turned its attention to the steel industry.

Florence is the company headquarters and its only manufacturing plant in the company. They have sales and engineering offices on Pawley’s Island and an engineering office in Cleveland, Ohio.

Company President John Ham said they got into the steel industry because the paper industry was reorganizing. He said they had to look for other sources of revenue.

The company has grown to include a team of more than 100 employees.

Robert G. “Zip” Vassy Jr., vice president/CFO, said they have specific and unique requirements for their work.