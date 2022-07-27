Superior Machine Company holds ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Superior Machine Company of South Carolina Inc. in Florence joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

Cutting the ribbon was Robert G. “Zip” Vassy Jr., vice president/finance. He was joined by members of the team at Superior Machine Company of South Carolina, chamber staff and ambassadors.

The company, located at 692 N. Cashua Drive, was started in the '60s by Francis Phillips in the paper mill industry. It evolved over the years to include paper, steel and aggregate “rock” industries. In the early '80s the company turned its attention mainly to the steel industry.

Florence is the company headquarters and the only manufacturing plant, Vassy said. He said the company has sales and engineering offices at Pawley’s Island and an engineering office in Cleveland, Ohio.

Vassy said business is good. They primarily work with steel mills. He said the steel industry is doing well.

Superior Machine Company of South Carolina makes furnaces for companies such as Nucor Steel, Commercial Metals and Steel Dynamics.

Superior provides turnkey upgrades and revamps of electric arc furnaces and continuous casting and secondary refining equipment with its highly skilled engineering, project management, manufacturing, installation and field service craftsmen, according to its website www.smco.net.

“We engineer, build and install arc furnaces nationwide,” said Vassy.

The company manufactures equipment for all major steel companies in North America.

Vassy said their edge is that they do it all, start to finish. He said they engineer, manufacture and install.

The company has grown to include a team of more than 100 employees and runs 24 hours a day.

John Ham is company president.

Vassy said they decided to join the chamber for its involvement in legislation issues, employee issues and taxes and the services it provides. Vassy said Tom Finklea will be their representative with the chamber.