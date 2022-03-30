Sweet Feet Diabetic Foot Spa celebrates joining the chamber with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dr. Hillery Dolford specializes in the treatment of feet, especially those of diabetic patients.

“We take good care of your feet (at Sweet Feet Diabetic Foot Spa),” Dolford said.

For their one-year-anniversary, Sweet Feet Diabetic Foot Spa, joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday. Dolford was joined by staff, family and friends and chamber staff and ambassadors as she cut the ribbon.

Dolford has been at the 2724 W. Palmetto St. location since November.

“We provide medical pedicures that focus on diabetic foot care,” she said.

Sweet Feet Diabetic Foot Spa is a medical foot spa that focuses on the safe treatment of diabetic feet. The spa differs from the typical pedicure salon in that the patient receives a medical-grade pedicure. The spa was created for diabetics but is open to people with poor blood circulation, neuropathy, fungal infections, cracked heels, ingrown/overgrown toenails or those in need of a medically safe pedicure.

Dolford was a nurse practitioner in the outpatient wound clinic at McLeod Regional Medical Center for five years prior to opening her spa. She said the majority of wounds she took care of in the clinic were diabetic foot wounds. She said many of the patients would try to trim their own toenails and couldn’t do it properly ending up with a more serious wound.

“Their nails are difficult to trim and require special tools,” she said. “You need special training so you don’t create a wound.”

Dolford said diabetics need frequent foot and shoe checks. She checks for diabetic neuropathy, loss of sensation, poor blood circulation, all of which put the patient at risk for lower leg and foot amputation.

In addition to Dolford, there are three people on staff – a nail technician, a patient care assistant and a medical receptionist.

Joining the chamber was an easy decision for Dolford. She said the chamber is very supportive of new businesses, and she wanted to let people know about their services.

Dolford is a graduate of University of South Carolina, Florence-Darlington Technical College, Francis Marion University and Walden University. She is certified in diabetic food care and is a certified would care specialist.

A native of Florence and graduate of Wilson High School, she is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the Pee Dee Medical Professional Association and an adjunct faculty member at Francis Marion University. Dolford is married to Andre Dolford and they have two sons. They are members of Morning Star Ministries.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment. For additional information, call 843-638-7530 or visit www.sweetfeetdiabeticspa.com.

