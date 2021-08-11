 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweet Grass Vodka joins chamber and hold ribbon cutting
0 Comments
top story

Sweet Grass Vodka joins chamber and hold ribbon cutting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sweet Grass Vodka joins chamber and holds ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in the James Allen Plaza in downtown Florence celebrating Sweet Grass Vodka’s membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Co-owner Victor Webster cut the ribbon with chamber staff and ambassadors joining in the celebration.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in the James Allen Plaza in downtown Florence celebrating Sweet Grass Vodka’s membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Co-owner Victor Webster cut the ribbon with chamber staff and ambassadors joining in the celebration.

Webster, a native of Florence, and his partner, Jarrod Swanger of Charleston, are based out of Charleston with a distillery being built on Market Street in downtown Charleston.

Webster has a marketing office in Florence.

Local liquor stores now sell Sweet Grass Vodka, and it is available in many restaurants, especially those in downtown Florence, Webster said. He said it has been available for about a year.

“I have always been fond of the food and beverage business,” Webster said. “We felt like we could make high quality vodka at a median price.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

What sets their vodka apart from others is one ingredient, Webster said.

“Our vodka is potato based, which is the highest quality ingredient, and it is gluten-free,” Webster said.

A blade of sweetgrass is placed in each bottle.

Webster said the blades of sweetgrass are purchased from the sweetgrass basket weavers, who sell their wares in the Charleston area.

Webster said the business is growing. Numerous states carry their vodka.

In addition to the distillery, the men have an amphitheater located on the property that seats 1,200. Webster said they already have concerts planned through 2023.

Prior to joining with Swanger in the vodka-making business, Webster owned a medical building and medical coding business in Florence.

Webster said he joined the chamber because he loves what it does for Florence and small businesses. He said the chamber has a great staff, and he looks forward to getting involved in chamber events and projects.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Infrastructure Bill Inches Closer to Passage in Senate

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert