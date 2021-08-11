Sweet Grass Vodka joins chamber and hold ribbon cutting

FLORENCE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in the James Allen Plaza in downtown Florence celebrating Sweet Grass Vodka’s membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Co-owner Victor Webster cut the ribbon with chamber staff and ambassadors joining in the celebration.

Webster, a native of Florence, and his partner, Jarrod Swanger of Charleston, are based out of Charleston with a distillery being built on Market Street in downtown Charleston.

Webster has a marketing office in Florence.

Local liquor stores now sell Sweet Grass Vodka, and it is available in many restaurants, especially those in downtown Florence, Webster said. He said it has been available for about a year.

“I have always been fond of the food and beverage business,” Webster said. “We felt like we could make high quality vodka at a median price.”

What sets their vodka apart from others is one ingredient, Webster said.

“Our vodka is potato based, which is the highest quality ingredient, and it is gluten-free,” Webster said.

A blade of sweetgrass is placed in each bottle.