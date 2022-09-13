 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tangled Salon and Company opens on Second Loop Road

Tangled Salon and Company opens on Second Loop Road

Tangled Salon and Company held a ribbon cutting on Monday to celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

 Ardath Arvidson

FLORENCE – Tangled Salon and Company held a ribbon cutting Monday to celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Owners Brittney Wise and Kelsey Hicks were joined by chamber staff and ambassadors for the ribbon cutting. Tangled Salon and Company is located at 2626 Second Loop Road.

The hair salon specializes in all hair services including waxing. They offer hair accessories, hair products, some boutique items and Botox services.

Tangled Salon and Company opened Aug. 10. There are four on staff.

Wise has been a hairstylist for 14 years and Hicks for 11 years. Previously, Wise owned Just Teasin’ for nine years. Hicks worked with her.

Wise has since closed Just Teasing', and the two women are co-owners of the new hair salon.

Wise said business has been great.

“We have been super busy,” she said.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on Saturday by appointment only.

Wise said they joined the chamber to become more involved in the community.

At this time, to make an appointment please visit their Facebook page or Instagram.

