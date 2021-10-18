 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tawanda's Mobile Notary Services hosts ribbon cutting
0 Comments
top story

Tawanda's Mobile Notary Services hosts ribbon cutting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tawanda's Mobile Notary Services hosts ribbon cutting

Tawanda Hanna held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for her new business, Tawanda’s Notary Services and Accessories LLC. The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce participated in the ribbon cutting in the James Allen Plaza behind the chamber office. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration, along with her husband, James, family and friends.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tawanda Hanna held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for her new business, Tawanda’s Notary Services and Accessories LLC.

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce participated in the ribbon cutting in the James Allen Plaza behind the chamber office. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration, along with family and friends.

Hanna has been in business since February.

Hanna works out of her home and car, taking her business to her clients. She also performs small weddings and is a notary license signing agent. Services provided include loan documents, trusts, power of attorney, bill of sale, wills, bank forms and more.

Hanna said she has performed three weddings. She charges $60 to perform a wedding.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Once she became a notary public, Hanna said she started to look into becoming a mobile notary and took the course and exam to be a signing agent. Her fees include a $35 travel fee, and she goes from Florence, Sumter, and Myrtle Beach and as far as Columbia.

The accessories part of her business is selling custom jewelry by Paparazzi Jewelry.

“I love selling the jewelry,” she said.

Hanna is also a full-time lab technician.

Hanna is a native of Kingstree, and her husband, James Hanna, is a native of Lake City. They now live in Florence. They have one adult son.

Hanna doesn’t have set hours. To request Hanna’s services, contact her at 843-687-4204 or email hannatawanda@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert