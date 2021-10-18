Tawanda's Mobile Notary Services hosts ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tawanda Hanna held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for her new business, Tawanda’s Notary Services and Accessories LLC.

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce participated in the ribbon cutting in the James Allen Plaza behind the chamber office. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration, along with family and friends.

Hanna has been in business since February.

Hanna works out of her home and car, taking her business to her clients. She also performs small weddings and is a notary license signing agent. Services provided include loan documents, trusts, power of attorney, bill of sale, wills, bank forms and more.

Hanna said she has performed three weddings. She charges $60 to perform a wedding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once she became a notary public, Hanna said she started to look into becoming a mobile notary and took the course and exam to be a signing agent. Her fees include a $35 travel fee, and she goes from Florence, Sumter, and Myrtle Beach and as far as Columbia.

The accessories part of her business is selling custom jewelry by Paparazzi Jewelry.

“I love selling the jewelry,” she said.