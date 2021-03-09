The Animal Doctor opens on South Cashua Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Animal Doctor on South Cashua Street in Florence held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday hosted by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its opening and membership in the chamber.

Chamber ambassadors joined the staff of The Animal Doctor for the ceremony.

The Animal Doctor opened Feb. 1 at 191 S. Cashua Dr. in Florence.

“Our mission is to add value and positively impact the lives of each person and pet we care for through veterinary care,” said Veterinarian Dr. Eryn D’Angelo. “We believe pets are more than just pets, and veterinary care is more than just a visit to the vet’s office − it’s a ‘whol’-istic approach.”

The Animal Doctor treats cats and dogs for illnesses, a wide array of surgeries and wellness and preventive care. There is a boarding service for clients.

D’Angelo has been a veterinarian for almost six years. She said business has been good, steady so far. She said some of her new clients followed her on Facebook as she began the process of opening her own office, and others have seen the sign out front. She said each member of her team has lived in the area for a long time and brought loyal clients with them to the practice.