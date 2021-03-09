The Animal Doctor opens on South Cashua Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Animal Doctor on South Cashua Street in Florence held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday hosted by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its opening and membership in the chamber.
Chamber ambassadors joined the staff of The Animal Doctor for the ceremony.
The Animal Doctor opened Feb. 1 at 191 S. Cashua Dr. in Florence.
“Our mission is to add value and positively impact the lives of each person and pet we care for through veterinary care,” said Veterinarian Dr. Eryn D’Angelo. “We believe pets are more than just pets, and veterinary care is more than just a visit to the vet’s office − it’s a ‘whol’-istic approach.”
The Animal Doctor treats cats and dogs for illnesses, a wide array of surgeries and wellness and preventive care. There is a boarding service for clients.
D’Angelo has been a veterinarian for almost six years. She said business has been good, steady so far. She said some of her new clients followed her on Facebook as she began the process of opening her own office, and others have seen the sign out front. She said each member of her team has lived in the area for a long time and brought loyal clients with them to the practice.
“Here at The Animal Doctor, we are passionate about providing personalized, high-quality, high-standard veterinary care,” D’Angelo said. “We want your experience to be unique, enjoyable, memorable, comfortable and positive throughout every aspect of your visit and relationship with us. We are driven by a need in our community and to offer a standard that exceeds anything of its kind.”
D’Angelo said their aim is for the animal owner and the animal to feel welcome from the time a call is made for an appointment to the time the pet and its owner enter their doors and head back home.
She said this is a team effort.
“We believe in our purpose,” she said. “This starts with having a carefully assembled team of staff members, who are cognizant, working diligently with that purpose and a common goal in mind for you and your pet’s consummate care.”
Working with D’Angelo are Donna Benton-Freeman, office manager; Rachel Hook, veterinary nurse; and Amber Seasock, client service representative.
D‘Angelo said The Animal Doctor was born from a vision and a gift that she gives full glory to God for. As a young child, D’Angelo said she hoped to open a small animal veterinary practice somewhere in the Pee Dee. After returning to the area in 2016, it didn’t take long to learn that Florence would be the specific home of this vision.
D’Angelo is a native of Latta. She is a 2015 graduate of the veterinary school at Tuskegee University in Alabama. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina, and she attended Latta High School.
She and her husband, Jordan, have two children, Eliza Cole and Quinn, and three pets, two dogs and a cat.
Jesus, family and living out their purposes are the most important things to them. D’Angelo said. They are active members of Cornerstone Church in Darlington.
D’Angelo said she joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on the recommendation of many of her friends who are members.
Hours of operation at The Animal Doctor are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The office is closed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.