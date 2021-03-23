The Animal Hospital celebrates chamber membership with a ribbon cutting

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Their mission has always been to practice the best medicine possible, Tochiki said.

The doctors bring a fear-free approach to practicing quality veterinary medicine to the Florence Animal Hospital. He said this involves offering treats, light sedatives and other means to make the animal less fearful. He said it is an attempt to calm the animal’s fears and avoid the snapping and growling often associated with an animal’s fear of people it doesn’t know who are trying to manipulate it. He said often this means just being patient.

To aid in calming the patient’s fears, Tochiki said the facility is designed with a small quiet waiting room for animals such as birds that might become agitated being with other animals. Also, the clinic is configured so that cats have their own separate room when boarding to ensure that they don't become stressed while in the vicinity of dogs. In addition, sick and hospitalized patients can be kept in the ICU, which is connected to the treatment area. This ensures that sick patients are never out of sight.

Attention to even the smallest details has been given with the patient in mind such as textured flooring throughout the hospital to avoid a slipping and sliding dog, which is never a good thing, he said.