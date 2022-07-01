The Asiya Jordan Foundation celebrates joining the Florence chamber

FLORENCE – A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday in the James Allen Plaza celebrating the Asiya Jordan Foundation’s joining of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Cutting the ribbon was Shalanda Waiters, director of the foundation, which was established in memory of her daughter, Asiya Jordan.

Sixteen-year-old Asiya Jordan died in a car crash on McIver Road in October 2019. Her mother said she was on her way to Florence-Darlington Tech.

She was a junior at Wilson and a varsity cheerleader.

She was crowned the 2019 Miss Pee Dee Teen, and as Miss Pee Dee Teen, she competed in the Miss South Carolina Outstanding Teen pageant.

Jordan also received the title of Miss Elk South Carolina and competed in the national pageant.

Waiters said her daughter was very community-service oriented and wanted to make a difference in the world.

The foundation gives scholarships to deserving students in memory of Jordan.

Waiters said the purpose of the foundation is to “enrich the lives of others through scholarships.”

On Oct. 1, the foundation will be giving out scholarships for the second year. The event will be held at SiMT at Florence-Darlington Technical College. The event starts at 6:30.

The first year the foundation gave five $500 scholarships. It hopes to give at least three this year.

“It makes me feel like I am still doing something for her and her purpose, her legacy,” Waiters said.

Waiter said she joined the chamber because she wanted to expose the foundation to more people and to help more children who want to go to college and get an education. She said her daughter would say education is the universal language and it exposed you to more opportunities and better outlook on life. She was a tutor.

Jordan is remembered for her smile, kind heart and bright personality.

“She was quiet, loving, kind, always smiling, even when she was in a bad mood,” said her grandmother, Yulanda Charles. “She always thought of others first and put them before herself. She was always willing to help others. She saw people as people.”

She said her granddaughter always said when she grew up she was going to change the world.

Waiters said the foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and the scholarship money is provided through donations. There is a board of directors, she said.

Donations are always accepted. Contact Waiters at 843-250-7843 or email theasiyajordanfoundation@gmail.com to make a donation or for more information about the Asiya Jordan Foundation.

