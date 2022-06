FLORENCE, S.C. – The Blood Connection was host to the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Tuesday night.

The Blood Connection is at 1617 S. Irby St. in Florence. The donation center gives donors an opportunity to take their blood donation to the next level by donating platelets, plasma and red cells.

The chamber social event provides an opportunity for chamber members to network with other chamber members and to invite a friend, relative, spouse or others to join them.

