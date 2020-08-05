The Citizens Bank launches Call-Ahead Curbside Banking program

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Citizens Bank has launched Call-Ahead Curbside Banking.

Margi Fleming, the bank's vice president of marketing and human resources, said during the coronavirus pandemic all small businesses have to find creative ways to serve their customers, and that includes the banking industry. The service started Wednesday.

“Service is still a top priority at our bank,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that even if customers aren’t comfortable coming into our lobbies, we had a way that we could still serve them – banking from the convenience of their car.”

She said it is all about finding ways to serve their customers’ needs during this difficult time.

“Call-Ahead Curbside Banking is just another option to provide simple and convenient banking that we have been known for since 1943,” said Tommy Bouchette, president of The Citizens Bank.

Fleming said they continue to navigate through the current environment and continue to place extreme importance on the safety of their customers and employees.