The Citizens Bank launches Call-Ahead Curbside Banking program

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Citizens Bank has launched Call-Ahead Curbside Banking.
Margi Fleming, the bank's vice president of marketing and human resources, said during the coronavirus pandemic all small businesses have to find creative ways to serve their customers, and that includes the banking industry. The service started Wednesday.
“Service is still a top priority at our bank,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that even if customers aren’t comfortable coming into our lobbies, we had a way that we could still serve them – banking from the convenience of their car.”
She said it is all about finding ways to serve their customers’ needs during this difficult time.
“Call-Ahead Curbside Banking is just another option to provide simple and convenient banking that we have been known for since 1943,” said Tommy Bouchette, president of The Citizens Bank.
Fleming said they continue to navigate through the current environment and continue to place extreme importance on the safety of their customers and employees.
“Although we have converted our lobbies to appointment only, we understand that certain customers still may not feel comfortable entering public places at this time,” Fleming said. “We also acknowledge that a number of our customers have enjoyed the convenience of banking through our drive thru and other nontraditional banking methods. Therefore, we have implemented Call-Ahead Curbside Banking, where you pull up, and we bring your banking needs to your car.”
The steps to curbside banking are easy: Call ahead to the branch where you bank, and discuss the transaction you need with your banker; the banking team will prepare the paperwork and call you back when it is ready; drive to the bank and park in one of the designated spots; call the phone number on the sign and let the bank team know you are there and a TCB banker will bring the documents to your vehicle; and drive away after handling a bank transaction without ever leaving the comfort of your car.
Bank locations in this area are in Florence (two locations), Camden, Hartsville, Johnsonville, Kingstree, Lake City, Lynchburg, Mcbee, Olanta, Pamplico, Timmonsville and Turbeville,