The Drama Lady Theatre Group is joined by the Florence Chamber for ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Drama Lady Theatre Group celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at the chamber. Chamber ambassadors joined in. Founder and artistic director Triza Cox cut the ribbon.
The Drama Lady Theatre Group is a South Carolina-based group with a focus on classical and innovative works, Cox said.
Founded in 2017, the group’s mission is to “democratize the consumption of art and to raise the aesthetic of art.”
Cox said Drama Lady Theatre Group is an ensemble of people who come and go with each project. There is a core group of about 20 people. There are five on the leadership team and many partners across the state.
Cox said the group has done a rural arts literacy education tour of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth;” workshops for theater arts and storytelling; and visiting artists’ residencies for at-risk youth. The group facilitates programs in adolescent health, including teen pregnancy and substance abuse prevention.
The group has had several productions including “Miss Julie” by August Strindberg, “But I’m Only Seventeen” by J. Don Luna, and “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf “by Ntozake Shange.
Cox is a playwright, actress, director and choreographer and the South Carolina Ambassador for the Dramatists Guild. She is an associate member of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers. She holds an MFA in theater performance from the University of Louisville and has trained with Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre. Her performance credits include a national tour of “Harriet Tubman” and “Bella Under the Bullying Big Top” with Bright Star Children’s Theatre; regional tours of “Bullies” with Blue Apple Players; “Nothing New for Easter: Shopping for Civil Rights” for the Kentucky Historical Society; and “Becoming Mothers” with Looking for Lilith Theatre Company.
Cox has directed and produced “Gospel at Colonus”; “Black Nativity”; “Bullies”; “The Conversation”; “Shakespeare: Queens, Witches and Wenches”; “# Together”; “But I’m Only Seventeen”; “What Gets Left”; “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf”; “Miss Julie” and “Macbeth,” here in South Carolina.
Cox said she uses classical and experimental concepts and techniques to teach craft and theory. Cox worked in Kentucky and in the Northeast as a teaching artist.
Cox has implemented and facilitated many workshops and programs.
Through her full-time job at Circle Park Behavioral Health Services, Cox said, she was introduced to the many benefits of the Greater Florence Chamber by fellow Rotarian in the Wednesday Morning Rotary Club Jay Lavrinc, director of membership relations at the chamber.
“I think the chamber will be a great fit,” Cox said.
Cox said she wants to take full advantage of its programs for small businesses.
“I want to make sure the organization (The Drama Lady Theatre Group) outlasts me,” she said.
