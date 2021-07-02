The First Bank Foundation awards $29,000 to area nonprofits

FLORENCE, S.C. – First Bank Foundation is donating $29,000 to area nonprofit organizations as part of its commitment to Service Excellence and serving the local communities.

In June, First Bank Foundation gave assistance to local Pee Dee communities.

John Long, executive vice president of First Bank, said that the bank is very proud to give back to the Pee Dee.

“For over 20 years, the First Bank Foundation has given back to the communities we serve,” Long said. “The money we are able to donate to these charities to support their missions, is a direct reflection of the increased value of our stock. Thank you to our loyal customers who have supported us over the years which has allowed us to give back and support these programs that make such a huge impact locally. It is truly an honor to be able to do so.”

First Bank is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, and has $7 billion in assets with 102 branch locations in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank serves the South Carolina market with branches in Cheraw, Florence, Dillon and Latta.

The nonprofits that received donations include Relay for Life, Mcarn Community Ministry, Cheraw Rescue Squad, Chesterfield Fire Department, Girl Scout Council of the Pee Dee Area, Hospice of Chesterfield County, Pee Dee Area Against Domestic & Sexual Assault (Cheraw and Dillon), Pee Dee Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, St David’s Cemetery Association Inc., Wallace Rescue Squad, Mercy In Me Free Medical Clinic, town of Cheraw Jazz Fest, Pathfinders United, Pee Dee Land Trust, United Way of Chesterfield County, Brocks Mill Fire Department, Patrick Fire Department, Kathy Smith Sims Endowed Nursing Scholarship, Cheraw High School “Braves in Business,” Florence County Disabilities Foundation, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity, United Way of Florence County, House of Hope, Boys and Girls Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, SNAC, Lighthouse Ministries, All 4 Autism, Help 4 Kids, Friends of the Library, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Mercy Medicine Clinic, Junior League of Florence, Care House of the Pee Dee, and Tenacious Grace.