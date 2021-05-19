The Manor celebrates expansion with new club house

“I really like that it gives us the opportunity to have a separate environment to entertain family and friends, with the option to bring in catering,” said one resident. “I also like that it does have a full kitchen should I decide to do my own food preparation for my gathering. I also like that I can entertain people in the club house instead of having to worry about entertaining in my own home where I’d have to do the cleaning. I also like the option of walking over from my home to use the fitness equipment in the small gym. Not to mention how beautiful it is!”