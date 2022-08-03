The School of the Great Commission to open satellite college in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – The School of the Great Commission Bible College and Seminary Pee Dee Satellite will open on Aug. 13 at 307 Second Loop Road in Florence. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the opening and its membership in the chamber.

Dr. Kenneth O. Smith, director of the Pee Dee Region of SOGC, cut the ribbon. He was joined by Dr. Winford Thompson. He is national director of National Body of Christ Ministries, parent organization of SOGC, and chancellor of SOGC. Smith was also joined by friends and family, as well as chamber staff and ambassadors.

Smith said the school hopes to start here at the new location in Florence and grow throughout the Pee Dee.

“We are glad to be in the Pee Dee Region,” he said. “I look forward to collaborating with the chamber members.”

After the ribbon cutting, visitors were given a tour of the facility.

This is SOGC’s 19th year. It is in in 28 states and three foreign countries, Thompson said.

Smith said he has come to realize that a lot of people in this area want to expand their knowledge of the ministries. He said Florence is the hub of the Pee Dee and the place where his ministry will grow.

Thompson said they seek rural areas where there are small churches with minsters and lay leaders who want to increase their spiritual knowledge but might not be able to afford some Bible colleges and seminaries. He said their school is very affordable.

According to its website, SOGC provides Christian-based education to individuals throughout the world. The school was chartered in 2004 as a post-secondary religious institution. The school offers educational training in theology, ministry, divinity and biblical matters from a number of instructors who have doctoral degrees.

Under the leadership of its board of trustees and chancellor, the school has obtained accreditation from the World-Wide Accreditation of Christian Educational Institutions and the Southeastern Association of Bible Colleges, among others.

This is open enrollment period for SOGC. Classes are held in person, online and virtually. For more information about the college, visit www.sogcbiblecollege.org.

Smith is also founder and CEO of Devine Records Management LLC, which will operate from the same location.

Smith said Devine Records Management LLC was started in 2007 in Dillon. It currently represents four artists. He said his daughter, Kendra Smith, is a Stellar Award recipient and a national Christian recording artist.

Smith said they joined the chamber for networking and to be more involved in the community.

Hours open are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.