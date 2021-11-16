The Studio & Co. Salon and Boutique celebrates expansion with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Studio, A Salon, located at 1381 Celebration Blvd. in Florence, has rebranded and expanded to a new location.

To celebrate the move to 2515 S. Cashua Drive in the Shoppes at Celebration shopping center and the change to The Studio & Co. Salon and Boutique, a ribbon cutting was held with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Monday. Owners Doug and Tara Smith were joined by chamber staff and ambassadors for the celebration

“This is something that makes sense to our business model,” Doug Smith said. “One of our core values is ‘own the guest experience,’ and providing a full women’s boutique complements what we do on a daily basis – making our guests feel great.”

He added, “We outgrew the space we were in.”

The Studio and Co. Salon and Boutique has five full-time stylists, four associates in a training program and four front-desk employees. Tara Smith said the associates are receiving training that would go along with a master's course.