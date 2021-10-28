Tilt Studio at Magnolia Mall celebrates opening with a ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tilt Studio celebrated its opening and joining of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning with a ribbon cutting. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.
The Texas-based Tilt Studio at Magnolia Mall has transformed the former J.C. Penney’s space into a brightly lit fun center that includes games, Laser Tag Arena, mini bowling, two black light mini golf courses; Spin Zone Bumper Cars with Flip Zone Cars, and a completed Indy Driving Simulator. A Redemption Center features hundreds of prizes. There are between 100 and 150 classic and modern interactive video and redemption prize games for all skill levels and all ages.
There are virtual games, including one of the newest King Kong of Skull Island. Some of the other games include air hockey, Wheel of Fortune, and water game fun.
Tilt Studio is a 100,000-square-foot indoor family entertainment center.
Vicky Peek, director of marketing for Tilt Studio, said business has been good so far.
Tilt Studio will have party rooms for birthday parties, group gatherings, special events, team building and corporate events, Peek said.
Tilt Studio is part of the fast-growing Dallas-based company Nickels and Dimes Incorporated, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Celina, Texas. The company's facilities are in 10 states.
Tilt Studio's grand opening includes a Golden Ticket Contest. Thirty winners will each receive three hours of unlimited video games, excluding merchandise or ticket games at the fun center. All Golden Ticket winners will automatically be entered to win the Golden Ticket grand prize. The grand prize winner will receive three hours of unlimited video game play for themselves and nine of their friends, plus pizza and fountain beverages. The grand prize winner must use the entire prize during a three-hour period arranged in advance with the store manager, Peek said.
Tilt Studio will adhere to all state and local ordinances and recommendations for COVID safety, Peek said.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit the Tilt Studio website at www.tiltstudio.com. Visit Facebook at Tilt Studio Magnolia for more grand opening updates, details, party packages, game information, special events and promotions, and more.