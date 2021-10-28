Tilt Studio at Magnolia Mall celebrates opening with a ribbon cutting

Tilt Studio's grand opening includes a Golden Ticket Contest. Thirty winners will each receive three hours of unlimited video games, excluding merchandise or ticket games at the fun center. All Golden Ticket winners will automatically be entered to win the Golden Ticket grand prize. The grand prize winner will receive three hours of unlimited video game play for themselves and nine of their friends, plus pizza and fountain beverages. The grand prize winner must use the entire prize during a three-hour period arranged in advance with the store manager, Peek said.