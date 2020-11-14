TONY MELTON: Cool crops are cool

During this eating time of year, I follow the wise words of Miss Piggy: “Never eat more than you can lift.”
One thing I really try to do is always eat something healthy along with all the junk, and since I only eat one time a day – from morning until I go to sleep – I am constantly looking for a vegetable, lean meat or fruit.
When I was growing up poor in McBee, Christmas was the shoe box from my only pair of shoes for the year, full of fruit and a pair of jeans. I still and will always love fruit and keep a large supply during this season.
Now, I have to eat mostly berries, because they are not as bad on another Southern tradition – diabetes (what we call sugar) – as other types of fruit.
Also, I try to keep an old Melton family tradition going this time of year by keeping a pot of turnip/mustard/collard greens in the refrigerator most of the time. My wife loves fried collards (because of the bacon grease you cook them in), which is an old tradition. When the pot of collards stays too long, we recook them. We fry them to keep from throwing them out (please don’t tell my wife). As Kermit – Miss Piggy’s boyfriend – would say, “It’s not easy being green,” but it does keep one healthy and regular.
First of all, many folks grow their own greens, including many first-time growers. I have seen very little if any cold damage on the green crop this fall.
Collards are typically more cold tolerant than turnips and mustard and usually have little damage until the New Year. Kale and spinach seldom are damaged by cold, but they are traditionally Northern delicacies. Southerners are beginning to enjoy kale and spinach because of all of the high praise and attention they are receiving from nutritionists. However, I think all of this praise is due to the fact that most of these so-called expert nutritionists are from the North and would not know a good collard/turnip/mustard green if it bit them on the buttock (like Forest Gump would say).
Next, many fresh, certified SC growers have done all of the work and are waiting for you, as my mama would say, “to pick up your mess of greens.” You are deprived, missing out or just ignorant of Southern delicacies if you are not partaking in these winter delights.
Many folks today seem afraid of traditional Southern vegetables. It’s like turnips (lions), mustard (tigers) and collards (bears), “Oh, my!” Only grandma had time to cook them. They will stink up my house, and they give me gas. A pressure cooker works well, quickly, and helps keep down the smell. And like my kids tell me, just take a pill.
Finally, there is a short cut: Just open a can. McCall Farms is canning superb Southern vegetables right here in Florence County.
Already washed, cooked and seasoned, they are sold under the brand names of Margaret Holmes, Glory, Bruce’s, Veg-all, Allen’s, etc., and only need to be heated and served.
