TONY MELTON: Cool crops are cool

Collards are typically more cold tolerant than turnips and mustard and usually have little damage until the New Year. Kale and spinach seldom are damaged by cold, but they are traditionally Northern delicacies. Southerners are beginning to enjoy kale and spinach because of all of the high praise and attention they are receiving from nutritionists. However, I think all of this praise is due to the fact that most of these so-called expert nutritionists are from the North and would not know a good collard/turnip/mustard green if it bit them on the buttock (like Forest Gump would say).

Next, many fresh, certified SC growers have done all of the work and are waiting for you, as my mama would say, “to pick up your mess of greens.” You are deprived, missing out or just ignorant of Southern delicacies if you are not partaking in these winter delights.

Many folks today seem afraid of traditional Southern vegetables. It’s like turnips (lions), mustard (tigers) and collards (bears), “Oh, my!” Only grandma had time to cook them. They will stink up my house, and they give me gas. A pressure cooker works well, quickly, and helps keep down the smell. And like my kids tell me, just take a pill.

Finally, there is a short cut: Just open a can. McCall Farms is canning superb Southern vegetables right here in Florence County.

Already washed, cooked and seasoned, they are sold under the brand names of Margaret Holmes, Glory, Bruce’s, Veg-all, Allen’s, etc., and only need to be heated and served.

