TONY MELTON: Fields are white unto harvest

Next, kenaf is a 20-foot-tall plant that resembles okra but is used to make rope. We used to grow some of this in the South, and in my youth, I did some work looking at kenaf production practices. Like most hibiscus it is easy to grow, and it loves our weather here in South Carolina, but the hard, laborious part is getting it harvested and made into rope, so we let the countries with cheap labor do the work.

Finally, hibiscus is also king of the Southern landscape. I have fond memories of the althea (Rose-of-Sharon) because I had one right at my bedroom window throughout my youth. It flowered all summer long while withstanding the dry sandy soil, heat, and humidity of McBee.

Today there are many varieties of althea including the ones with the old single cotton-type flowers, all colors of flowers, and multiple flowers. Also, what would our fall landscape be without the Confederate Rose (Hibiscus mutabilis). Growing 10 feet tall in one summer and then making a fall show of dinner-plate-sized rose-like flowers. We can enjoy this plant and its flowers while the true rose plants die off due to rose rosette virus.

I hate to say this but because of this awful virus disease true roses may be a thing of the past. There is no cure for it once your roses are infected. Even our heirloom roses at our Farm Plantations will be devastated in time. Also, many folks call my office asking what the beautiful hibiscus-like plant is growing in the wet areas along Highway 52, the swamp hibiscus. Also, many other types of rose mallow can be grown in the Southern garden including both hardy and tropical plants.

