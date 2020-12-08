Trendy Twist Boutique joins the chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trendy Twist Boutique celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Co-owner Gloria D. Anderson cut the ribbon. She was joined in the celebration by her daughter and co-owner, Shereca Anderson, her husband, Russell Anderson, and chamber ambassadors.

The Trendy Twist Boutique, located at 910-A South Cashua Drive in Florence, opened in 2018.

Anderson said she opened the boutique with her daughter after retiring from GE in 2016. She was a production associate at GE for more than 20 years.

“I was fulfilling a life-long dream in opening the boutique,” Anderson said.

The boutique offers women’s clothing, accessories and shoes.

“We sell clothing from California, New York, Texas and Atlanta,” Anderson said. “Our clothing is your contemporary and modern.”

Anderson said their clothing appeals to all ages.

Anderson said 2020 has been a challenging year with the pandemic.

“We are hanging in,” she said. “We are a mother, daughter duo.”