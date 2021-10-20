Trinity Auto Glass celebrates opening storefront location with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE – Trinity Auto Glass held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday celebrating its new storefront location on Irby Street in Florence. Sharing in the event were the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and staff.

Brian Hatchell, owner, said he has been at the 1231 S. Irby St. location for about four months.

The business was started by his brother, Chip Hatchell in 2005. Brian said his brother had a stroke and had to close the business. Hatchell’s brother operated a mobile business with a shop in back of the current location.

Hatchell and his wife, Tiffany, have opened the business back up with the storefront location. He said business has been great so far.

“We replace and repair any and all auto glass,” Hatchell said. “We do auto camera recalibrations.”

Hatchell said he uses the technology of John Bean ADAS Tru-Point that can calibrate within 1 millimeter of when the car was purchased.

He said the nearest other place that does this is in Charleston.

Hatchell said he was encouraged to join the chamber for its networking possibilities and to get the word out about his services.