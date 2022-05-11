Trusting Hearts celebrates joining chamber with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trusting Hearts LLC held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday in the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street to celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Owner Ciara S. Eaddy cut the ribbon with family, friends, chamber staff and ambassadors joining in.

Eaddy will have been in business a year in August. She is located at 1811 S. Irby St, Suite 109. She provides case management, home and community services for individuals with disabilities, the vulnerable population, AIDS population and ventilator dependent. She serves people with Medicaid contracts with the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services. She manages adult day care, Meals on Wheels, personal care aid 1 and 2, attendant care, private duty nursing, institutional respite care, in-home respite care, specialized medical equipment and supplies and more.

Eaddy said Trusting Hearts LLC was created to help people who often feel unattended with limited support. She and four employees offer services that bridge the gap between their clients and their communities.

“Our mission is to provide trusted and reliable services by identifying and meeting the needs of individuals and families. Trusted Hearts LLC is dedicated to improving and strengthening the lives of others with various services that promote and empower families in their community,” she says on her website. “Our case management team consists of professional and experienced case managers focused on improving the lives of our clients throughout South Carolina by providing home-based case management services.”

Eaddy has served as a social worker for more than 13 years in various positions. She has served as a personal care aid, early interventionist, case manager for DSNB, case manager for an adult day health program and a hospital social worker with McLeod Regional Medical Center. She has received awards for social worker of the month and year.

Trusting Hearts LLC hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Eaddy said she joined the chamber at the encouragement of Julie Jebaily, a chamber ambassador, and for its networking. She hopes to become actively involved.

Eaddu is a native of Timmonsville and a graduate of Benedict College. She is a member of the Florence Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She is married to Jeremiah Eaddy and has two children, Kyleigh and Evan.

