Two Men and Truck donates gift baskets to Lighthouse Ministries for Mother's Day

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Men and a Truck in Florence presented Lighthouse Ministries with 21 laundry baskets filled with items collected through its Movers for Moms program to hand out for Mother’s Day.

Each spring Two Men and a Truck collects donations for mothers in need and delivers them to local women’s and family shelters before Mother’s Day.

This year, Two Men and a Truck will be making Mother’s Day special for moms enrolled in two programs of Lighthouse Ministries – Working Mothers Education and Support for mothers with children from 0 to 6 years and Strengthen Families for mothers with children 6-11 years of age.

Susan Evans, marketing and community involvement specialist with Two Men and a Truck, said many people donated supplies for the baskets. She said Grace School Associations provided materials and a generous donation. Monraga Roofing, which provided a monetary, enabled them to purchase additional items. Pursuit Christian Academy was another drop-off site where donations were collected, Evans said.

“The purpose of the program is to recognize those moms who are struggling to make their lives and the lives of their children better, Evans said. “Florence is so generous. The love of people in this community is amazing.”

Two Men and a Truck collected necessities as well as some small gifts to pamper these mothers. Some of the items included in the baskets were slippers, lotion, blankets and toiletries.

Consider the Lilies made a donation that children will present to their mothers on Mother’s Day, said Cecilia Meggs, director of Lighthouse Ministries.

Meggs said the mothers in the group’s two programs don’t have the opportunity to pamper themselves or receive extravagant gifts. This will be a special day for them, she said. The mothers will be asked to stop by Lighthouse ministries next week, where they will pick up the gifts.

Two Men and a Truck in Florence is at 1229 Broughton Blvd. Services include moving, packing services and supplies, storage, loading and unloading and junk removal. For additional information, call 843-773-9879.

