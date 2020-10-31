Understanding hospice care

When hospice care was established in the United States in the 1970s, cancer patients made up the largest percentage of hospice admissions. Today, cancer diagnoses account for less than half of all hospice admissions. The most common non-cancer primary diagnoses reported among Hospice Medicare beneficiaries as of 2018 were heart and circulatory disorders (28 percent) and neurological conditions (23 percent), according to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission’s (MedPAC) Report to the Congress: Medicare Payment Policy-March 2020.

The purpose of hospice has always been to allow patients with terminal illnesses to spend their final months at home, in familiar surroundings, with their family and friends nearby. Understanding that this is not always possible, McLeod Hospice also cares for patients who are hospitalized or living in long-term care facilities. In addition, McLeod provides inpatient care for acutely ill patients at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence as well as McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris Seacoast, McLeod Health Cheraw and McLeod Health Clarendon.

Often, many families do not realize that hospice care is covered under Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance plans, HMOs and other managed care organizations. As a not-for-profit hospice, McLeod ensures that all patients receive hospice care regardless of their ability to pay.