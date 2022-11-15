Uranina Heyward does military-style cleaning

FLORENCE, S.C. – Military Style Cleaning provides a deep-cleaning service for residential and commercial customers in the Pee Dee area. The business is owned by Uranina Heyward.

Heyward wants to help one lucky person win a free cleaning for the holidays. The winner will be announced at a drawing live on Dec. 3 from her home.

“I'm also inviting other home pros to come promote their business as well during the raffle,” she said. “

Heyward said she learned a lot about military style of cleaning while serving in the United States Air Force for six and a half years. She said military style is more detailed cleaning, beyond basic cleaning. She said she will do baseboards and detailed, heavily carved furniture if requested.

Heyward’s services include but are not limited to organizing, deep cleaning, basic cleaning, move-ins and move-outs, new construction cleanup; pressure washing, residential or commercial garage door cleaning; cobweb removal from outside homes and garages; before and after cleanup for parties and events; sanitizing and disinfecting homes/businesses for colds, flu and viruses; removal of toilet bowl stains and nicotine smoke from walls.

She works with a small crew for most jobs and provides her own supplies and equipment.

Heyward said she has been in the cleaning business for about 12 years.

“I like cleaning,” she said.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and by special appointment on Saturday. She does one-time-only cleaning as well as weekly, bi-weekly and monthly cleaning. She has half-day and full-day service rates. Heyward is licensed, bonded and insured.

The drawing will take place live at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3. For more information or to participate in the event, contact Heyward at 843-319-4168 or visit www.MilitaryStyleCleaning.com She is also on Facebook and Email at urainamilitarystyle@gmail.com She said other business who participate can network and pass out their business cards and any literature they may have.