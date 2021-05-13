VBC LP chamber ribbon cutting held in the James Allen Plaza

FLORENCE, S.C. — VBC LP held a ribbon cutting in the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street Thursday morning in celebration of joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Managing partner Vincent Coe cut the ribbon and was joined by chamber ambassadors and staff.

VBC LP (Balcony Advisors) is a partnership that was formed in 2020.

“I previously lived and worked in New York City as a bank regulator with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC),” Coe said.

“I still can remember my very first assignment — my team lead said I need, ‘Vincent. We want you to spread the balance sheet.’ We former examiners call it the ‘California Spread,’ where you disassemble a bank's balance sheet (assets, liabilities and equity) into different categories in order to determine if the bank properly reported each of these components on the ‘Call Report.’ This report is just one, but very important, resource that bank regulators assess the performance of a financial institution.”