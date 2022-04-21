Vibez843 joins the chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Vibez843 bar and lounge celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning. The lounge is at 104 Kansas Drive in Florence.

Owner Tameka Thomas was joined by her husband, Titus Thomas, and her three children, Tiana Thomas, Morgan Thomas and Jazzmyne Pipkins, in cutting the ribbon. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.

The lounge, which serves a full menu, opened in October 2019 and has undergone a complete renovation.

Thomas said the location was original a nightclub, turned gentlemen’s lounge, and now lounge and bar for a mature clientele.

In the daytime, Thomas said, she serves a full menu that includes honey-glazed salmon, salmon bites, chicken quesadillas, chopped cheese glizzy bun, vegetables, wings and other food. Lamb chops are served on Wednesdays.

Thomas said the menu is evolving, and she is trying for a healthier menu. Nothing is fried unless it is cooked in an air fryer.

There is dining inside and outside.

Thomas said during the day VIBEZ 843 is open to anyone, but at night there is a lounge atmosphere with alcohol being served. Females must be 25 to enter and males 30. At night, there is a dress code and security on site.

Entertainment includes karaoke, open mike night, live bands and DJs.

There is a staff of 10 full- and part-time employees.

Thomas said she joined the chamber for the networking possibilities.

“We are here to stay,” Thomas said. “I hope to franchise. That is my goal.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. with the kitchen closing at 3 a.m.

Thomas, a native of Florida, said prior to the lounge business she was in the military. That is where she met her husband, who is a native of this area.

For more information, call 833-842-3843.

