VIP Bridal expands to include event planning and celebrates with chamber

FLORENCE – VIP Bridal Showroom in Florence celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Owner Ellen Visel and store manager Cara Dowling and staff were joined by chamber staff and ambassadors for the ribbon cutting.

Visel said they were also celebrating a new phase and expansion for the business, VIP planning services. The business will now help brides not only find the perfect wedding dress but help them in the planning of their very special event.

Visel said she has been at the 1826 Sally Hill Farms Boulevard location for a year. Prior to opening VIP Bridal Showroom she owned Juliet’s Bridal and Formal Wear for about three years.

VIP Bridal Showroom has an extensive collection of wedding gowns, bridesmaids, mother-of-the-bride and flower girl dresses, as well as prom and pageant evening gowns and tuxedo rentals.

Visel said she has special order and off-the-rack gowns with more than 1,000 wedding gowns in stock.

She said working with brides during this special moment in their lives is rewarding. But she said it can also be stressful for all involved.