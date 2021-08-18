 Skip to main content
Waddell & Reed name change unfolds with a ribbon cutting
Michael M. Milbee, CFP, cuts the ribbon on Thursday for the name change to his financial business to Define Wealth Financial Group. Holding the ribbon are Lauren Baker (left) of the city of Hartsville and Murphy Monk of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held Thursday at Define Wealth Financial Group at 146 Cargill Way, Suite A in Hartsville.

The ribbon cutting represented a name change for the company that was formerly Waddell & Reed.

Michael M. Milbee, CFP, started his career in finance in 2005 after graduating from Clemson University with a degree in economics and philosophy.

He became a financial advisor with Waddell & Reed in 2008 during the economic recession. This shaped his experience as an advisor, giving him the knowledge to help his clients navigate future economic downturn and uncertainty.

Michael formed Define Wealth Financial Group in 2021 when Waddell & Reed was acquired by LPL Financial.

Milbee is passionate about taking care of his clientele. He is committed to maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in his relationships with his clients.

Milbee previously worked in New York but knew he and his wife, Sarah, wanted to return to Hartsville to raise their family. The couple has four children.

He is also a graduate of Hartsville High School.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

