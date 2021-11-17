Winning America joins Florence chamber

Skelton said he turned things around, restructured his business and became very prosperous. He said he no longer has the business and is devoting his time to the mission of creating change and making a difference in the lives of others.

“I was very successful at making money, but now I want to make a difference,” he said.

In 2019, Skelton wrote a book called “The Amazing Power of an Encourager.”

He said the book is sold on Amazon, and when released in 2019, it was the Book of the Month.

He said speaking engagements were set up, but then, COVID came and changed all that.

“Everything shut down,” he said. “We are now beginning to crank back up. I feel like we are getting ready to explode.”

He said he is available for speaking engagements at civic club meetings, corporate meetings and churches. Skelton said his wife works with him on this project, and they have volunteers networking with them all over the country, people who see the need for a change.