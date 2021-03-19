Woodforest National Bank opens in Irby Street Walmart

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce welcomed Woodforest National Bank into its membership on Friday with a ribbon cutting at the bank's grand opening of the Irby Street location. The bank is located within the Walmart Supercenter on Irby Street in Florence. Chamber ambassadors joined the staff for the celebration.

“We are a full-service bank,” said Kevin Goodwin, branch manager.

The bank offers individual and business checking accounts, savings accounts, revolving lines of credit, and secured, unsecured and business loans and other services, Goodwin said.

With an ATM for deposits and withdrawals, Goodwin said, the branch offers 24-hour banking.

Goodwin said the bank's accessibility during Walmart hours is what makes it stand apart.

Social distancing and mask wearing in accordance with Walmart’s policies is enforced.

The bank has a staff of four.

Goodwin joined the chamber to become more involved in the community and to network with other businesses.

This is the bank’s second location in Florence. There is also a branch in the Walmart Supercenter on North Beltline Drive.